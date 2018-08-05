Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Jesse Williams, Maureen McCormick

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- French novelist Guy de Maupassant in 1850
-- Film director John Huston in 1906
-- Astronaut Neil Armstrong, first man to step on the moon, in 1930
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Herb Brooks in 1937
-- Actor Loni Anderson in 1945 (age 73)
-- Actor Maureen McCormick in 1956 (age 62)
-- Dead or Alive singer Pete Burns in 1959
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing in 1962 (age 56)
-- Actor Jonathan Silverman in 1966 (age 52)
-- Director James Gunn in 1966 (age 52)
-- Rapper Adam Yauch (Beastie Boys) in 1964
-- Actor Jesse Williams in 1981 (age 37)
-- Olympic runner Lolo Jones in 1982 (age 36)
-- Actor Adam Irigoyen in 1997 (age 21)
-- Actor Olivia Holt in 1997 (age 21)