Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Jesse Williams, Maureen McCormick

Jesse Williams attends the 2018 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 25. The actor turns 37 on August 5. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French novelist Guy de Maupassant in 1850

-- Film director John Huston in 1906

-- Astronaut Neil Armstrong, first man to step on the moon, in 1930

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Herb Brooks in 1937

-- Actor Loni Anderson in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Maureen McCormick in 1956 (age 62)

-- Dead or Alive singer Pete Burns in 1959

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Jonathan Silverman in 1966 (age 52)

-- Director James Gunn in 1966 (age 52)

-- Rapper Adam Yauch (Beastie Boys) in 1964

-- Actor Jesse Williams in 1981 (age 37)

-- Olympic runner Lolo Jones in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Adam Irigoyen in 1997 (age 21)

-- Actor Olivia Holt in 1997 (age 21)