Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Meghan Markle, Daniel Dae Kim

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792
-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821
-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900
-- Legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong in 1901
-- Swedish architect Raoul Wallenberg, credited with saving 100,000 Jews from the Nazis during World War II, in 1912;
-- Longtime White House reporter Helen Thomas in 1920
-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944 (age 74)
-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 63)
-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 69)
-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 50)
-- Race car driver Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 47)
-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 57)
-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 42)
-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 37)
-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (26)
-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 26)