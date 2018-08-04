Trending Stories

K-Pop star Hyuna and E'Dawn confirm dating rumors
WWE's Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, elected mayor in Tennessee
Tyler Baltierra pens loving note to Catelynn Lowell: 'You are worthy'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Evangeline Lilly, Karlie Kloss
Maya Rudolph wants to shake up her marriage in 'Forever' trailer

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Meghan Markle, Daniel Dae Kim
On This Day: 3 civil rights workers found dead in Mississippi
Judge: Trump administration must reinstate DACA
Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal transfers to FC Barcelona
 
Back to Article
/