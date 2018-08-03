Lady Gaga attends a Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "Gaga: Five Foot Two" last September. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is mourning the death of "Born This Way" model Zombie Boy.

The 32-year-old singer paid tribute to Zombie Boy, born Rick Genest, in tweets Thursday following the model's apparent suicide at age 32.

"The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can't talk about it," Lady Gaga wrote.

"If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other," she urged her followers. "Reach out if you're in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too."

Lady Gaga said she will partner with her Born This Way Foundation in the fall to promote kindness and well-being in a new campaign.

"Kindness and mental health aren't one time practices. They aren't just to do list items. This fall, in partnership with @btwfoundation, I'll explore the power of habits to build culture of kindness and wellness," she wrote.

Genest died Wednesday of an apparent suicide, Montreal police confirmed to Radio-Canada. Authorities said the model was struggling with mental health problems.

He was known for his extensive tattoos. He appeared in Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" music video in 2011 and also modeled for Thierry Mugler, Dermablend and L'Oreal.