(From left) E’Dawn, Hui and Hyuna of Triple H released their second EP “Retro Future” in July. (Cube Entertainment)

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- K-Pop star Hyuna and E'Dawn admitted they have been dating for two years, Yonhap reported Friday.

"We are aware of the future tag (attached to us as a couple), but we both shared a thought that we would be afraid to look at the eyes of our fans on stage (if we don't tell about us)," the two told Yonhap.

"We wanted to be honest to our fans who love us and show to them that we are happy and confident on stage."

The K-pop stars have been reported to be dating in a local media report on Thursday.

According to TV Report, the stars have been dating for a few months and held a joint birthday party in June.

Their label Cube Entertainment denied the report, saying the news about their relationship is "groundless."

Fans suspected their close relationship with the release of a music video, featuring her "excessive sexual display" with E'Dawn. Hyuna and E'Dawn are promoting their second EP "Retro Future" with another member Hui under the project group Triple H.