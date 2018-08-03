Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Former 24 star Eric Balfour is "over the moon with joy" about his son's birth.

The 41-year-old actor confirmed his baby boy's birth in a statement Thursday to People after welcoming the infant with wife Erin Chiamulon.

"This is the most amazing day of our lives and couldn't be happier to welcome this perfect being into the world," he said.

Balfour's son was born Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif., at 11:10 a.m. People said Balfour and Chiamulon's family also includes their dog, Coconut, which the actor clarified is a pitbull, not a dalmatian.

"Besides being over the moon with joy, my wife wanted to make sure everyone knows that Coconut is a pitbull not a Dalmatian #feelingveryblessed," he tweeted.

Balfour said in an Instagram post in May that he expects Coconut to be his son's "greatest companion."

"This is my family. I think we're pretty cool," the star captioned a photo with Chiamulon and Coconut. "We're pretty lucky to have each other... I think the little baby boy growing in Erin's belly is gonna be super stoked to hang out with us."

"Coconut is going to be this little summer baby's greatest companion, Erin will teach him to be kind and gentle just like her, I'm going to take him surfing, and camping, and skateboarding, and we'll teach him to dance and sing along with us. I'm gonna be dad yo!" he wrote.

Balfour is known for playing Milo Pressman on 24 and Duke Crocker on Haven.