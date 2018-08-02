Princess Eugenie (L) and Jack Brooksbank attend the Wimbledon tennis championships on July 5, 2014. File Photo by Tatyana Zenkovich/EPA

Princess Beatrice will serve as maid of honor at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Princess Eugenie says her sister, Princess Beatrice, will serve as her maid of honor.

The 28-year-old British royal discussed her upcoming wedding to Jack Brooksbank in a joint interview with Beatrice in the September issue of British Vogue.

"I'm not stressed at all," Eugenie said of her impending nuptials.

"It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

Beatrice praised her sibling as "amazing" and "a very modern bride," according to People. Eugenie said her wedding will reflect her mission to make her life plastic-free.

"It's been eye-opening," she said of the task. "My whole house is anti-plastic now -- and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well."

Eugenie and Beatrice are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II. Eugenie got engaged to Brooksbank in January after several years of dating.

"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announced the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank," The Royal Family official Twitter account said at the time.

Eugenie and Brooksbank will tie the knot Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at the same location in May.