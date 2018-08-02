Liv Tyler attends the Elle Style Awards on February 23, 2016. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Orlando Bloom attends the Tony Awards on June 11, 2017. FIle Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Liv Tyler attends a Belstaff Ginza event in Tokyo, Japan, on April 18, 2017. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Orlando Bloom attends the British Academy Film Awards on February 18. File Photo by Rune Hellstad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lord of the Rings co-stars Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler delighted fans with a mini reunion.

The 41-year-old British actor and Tyler, also 41, shared a cute photo together Wednesday on Instagram.

The picture shows Tyler posing with Bloom, the actor's dog and a program from his play Killer Joe. Entertainment Weekly said Tyler attended the production in London.

"just a pair of elves n a pup," Bloom captioned the picture.

Bloom and Tyler played Legolas and Arwen in the Lord of the Rings movies, which concluded with The Return of the King in 2003. Bloom reunited with their co-star Cate Blanchett on The Late Late Show in July, where he recalled his past crush on the actress.

"I had such a crush. Well, Legolas has a crush, and then I had the biggest crush," the actor said of Blanchett.

"I was 21 and you were just fabulous," he gushed.

Bloom also portrayed Legolas in The Hobbit trilogy of films. The actor will star in the upcoming Amazon series Carnival Row, while Tyler plays Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam on the Hulu show Harlots.