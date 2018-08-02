Nicole Richie attends WE Day California on April 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mariah Carey (R) and Nick Cannon (L) attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with son Moroccan and daughter Monroe on March 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West posed with daughter North and son Saint for the September cover of Harper's Bazaar. File Photo by John Taggart/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Kanye West and his eldest two children appear on a new cover of Harper's Bazaar.

The magazine assembled the 41-year-old rapper and other music stars with their families for its September issue.

West poses with 5-year-old daughter North West and 2-year-old son Saint West, whom he shares with wife Kim Kardashian. The couple are also parents to 6-month-old daughter Chicago West.

"My babies @harpersbazaarus," Kardashian captioned a photo of the issue on Instagram.

West said in the issue that he hopes his children "never lose their confidence to society." Kardashian had praised the rapper's parenting in an Instagram post on Father's Day in June.

"Happy Father's Day babe. Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies!" Shout out to all the amazing dads out there!" the television personality wrote.

Mariah Carey and her twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, Christina Aguilera and her children, son Max and daughter Summer, Bruce Springsteen and daughter Jessica, Lionel Richie and daughter Nicole, and sisters Theodora and Alexandra Richards also appear in the issue.

"Move over Bella & Gigi because this new Supermodel family can't be tamed!" Richie wrote on Instagram. "HARPERS BAZAAR ICONS 2018 FALL FASHION ISSUE. Styled by @carineroitfeld. [photo by] @mario_sorrenti."