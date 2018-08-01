Millie Bobby Brown splits from boyfriend Jacob Sartorius

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jacob Sartorius have called it quits.

The 14-year-old actress and 15-year-old singer confirmed their split in Instagram Stories posts Tuesday after seven months of dating.

"The decision with jacob and i was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends," Brown wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Brown and Sartorius have unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted photos and videos from their relationship.

Brown and Sartorius confirmed dating rumors in February by dedicating posts to each other on Valentine's Day. The singer professed his love for Brown in a post on her birthday just days later.

"You're the funniest, most caring person in the entire world," he gushed. "I hope this year brings you lots of great memories and moments you remember forever. Can't wait to see you, I love and miss you so much!"

Brown plays Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things, which was renewed for a third season in December. Sartorius is known for the singles "Sweatshirt" and "Hit or Miss," and last released the EP Left Me Hangin in October.