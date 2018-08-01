Famous birthdays for August 1: Jason Momoa, Coolio

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Roman Emperor Claudius I, born in 10 B.C.
-- Explorer William Clark in 1770
-- Francis Scott Key, composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in 1779
-- Author Herman Melville (Moby-Dick) in 1819
-- Activist/labor organizer Mary Harris "Mother" Jones in 1837
-- Musician Ramblin' Jack Elliott in 1931 (age 87)
-- Comic actor Dom DeLuise in 1933
-- French fashion designer Yves St. Laurent in 1936
-- Musician Jerry Garcia, co-founder of the Grateful Dead rock group, in 1942
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in 1950 (age 68)
-- Rapper Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in 1963 (age 55)
-- British film director Sam Mendes in 1965 (age 53)
-- Actor Tempestt Bledsoe in 1973 (age 45)
-- Actor Jason Momoa in 1979 (age 39)
-- Actor Elijah Kelley in 1986 (age 32)
-- Actor Max Carver in 1988 (age 30)
-- Actor Oona Laurence in 2002 (age 16)