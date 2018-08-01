Famous birthdays for August 1: Jason Momoa, Coolio

Jason Momoa attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con closing night celebration party at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego on July 21. The actor turns 39 on August 1. Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Roman Emperor Claudius I, born in 10 B.C.

-- Explorer William Clark in 1770

-- Francis Scott Key, composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in 1779

-- Author Herman Melville (Moby-Dick) in 1819

-- Activist/labor organizer Mary Harris "Mother" Jones in 1837

-- Musician Ramblin' Jack Elliott in 1931 (age 87)

-- Comic actor Dom DeLuise in 1933

-- French fashion designer Yves St. Laurent in 1936

-- Musician Jerry Garcia, co-founder of the Grateful Dead rock group, in 1942

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in 1950 (age 68)

-- Rapper Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in 1963 (age 55)

-- British film director Sam Mendes in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Tempestt Bledsoe in 1973 (age 45)

-- Actor Jason Momoa in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Elijah Kelley in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Max Carver in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor Oona Laurence in 2002 (age 16)