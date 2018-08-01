David Hasselhoff marries Hayley Roberts in Italy

David Hasselhoff (R) and Hayley Roberts attend the Miami Beach premiere of "Baywatch" on May 13, 2017. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- David Hasselhoff married longtime girlfriend Hayley Roberts in Italy.

The 66-year-old actor tied the knot with the 38-year-old model at an intimate wedding in Puglia, according to E! News.

Hasselhoff's rep told People the wedding took place Tuesday. Hasselhoff's daughters, 28-year-old Taylor and 25-year-old Hayley, were among the family and close friends in attendance.

Hasselhoff and Roberts first met at a hotel in 2011 during the actor's time on Britain's Got Talent. Roberts approached Hasselhoff for an autograph and ended up agreeing to give the actor her number.

Hasselhoff and Roberts got engaged in Malibu, Calif., in 2016. Hasselhoff was previously wed to Catherine Hickland and Pamela Bach, and shared details about his proposal in an interview with Roberts with Hello!

"I had a saying, 'You don't get married because you want to live with someone, you get married because you can't live without them.' I felt that way," Hasselhoff said.

"We were both in tears," Roberts added. "I genuinely had no idea he was going to do that. I'm still so overwhelmed."

Hasselhoff is known for playing Snapper Foster on The Young and the Restless, Michael Knight on Knight Rider and Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch. He recently had a cameo in the Baywatch movie.