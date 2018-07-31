'M*A*S*H' star Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease

Alan Alda said he's had a "full life" since being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than three years ago. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- M*A*S*H star Alan Alda is living with Parkinson's disease.

The 82-year-old actor said on Tuesday's episode of CBS This Morning that he's had a "full life" since being diagnosed with the progressive nervous system disorder more than three years ago.

"I'm doing great," he said. "I was diagnosed three and a half years ago. I've had a full life since then. I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook, I started this new podcast."

Alda said he decided to go public after he displayed some symptoms while promoting his podcast, Clear + Vivid, this month.

"I noticed that -- I had been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new podcast -- and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots and I thought, it's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that's not where I am," he explained.

Alda confirmed his diagnosis in a tweet Tuesday morning.

"I decided to let people know I have Parkinson's to encourage others to take action. I was Diagnosed 3 and a half years ago, but my life is full. I act, I give talks, I do my podcast, which I love. If you get a diagnosis, keep moving!" he wrote.

Alda is known for playing Hawkeye Pierce on M*A*S*H, and has since appeared on The West Wing, 30 Rock and The Blacklist. He also won an Oscar for his portrayal of Senator Ralph Owen Brewster in The Aviator.