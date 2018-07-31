July 31 (UPI) -- Chloe Grace Moretz says she never opened the perfume Kim Kardashian mailed her in February.

The 21-year-old actress said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she didn't receive the fragrance Kardashian sent to "haters" on Valentine's Day because her publicist took the package.

"I didn't even get it, my publicist just took it," Moretz told host Andy Cohen. "I didn't even open it -- I didn't have it. I never saw it."

"I literally got a video of it from my publicist. They were like, 'They sent this, so we just kept it,'" she said.

Kardashian had mailed her KKW Kimoji Hearts perfume to Moretz and other "haters," including Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna, Wendy Williams and Sharon Osbourne. She also sent bottles to her family and friends.

"I'm going to send them to way more than this, but I decided this Valentine's Day, everyone deserves a Valentine, so I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of," the television personality explained.

Moretz clashed with Kardashian and her family in 2016 after Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, feuded with Swift over his song "Famous." Moretz appeared to defend Swift on Twitter after Kardashian released a secretly-recorded call of the singer.

"Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's actually happening in the real world," Moretz wrote. "Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant."