Melyssa Ford spoke out in a post Sunday following her car crash in June. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Melyssa Ford is feeling grateful as she recovers from a "near fatal car crash."

The 41-year-old model and television personality spoke out in an Instagram post Sunday after her Jeep flipped over multiple times on a Los Angeles freeway in June.

"I wanted to say Thank You, to all of You. The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming and humbling," the post reads. "You've lifted my spirits during one of the hardest moments in my life. My gratitude is beyond measure."

Ford said in the caption that she suffered a skull fracture and concussion in the crash and struggles to remember the details of the incident.

"What I do know now, after seeing photos and hearing the accounts from people that came to my rescue before the EMT's, is that some incredible human beings stopped to pull me from the wreckage of my Jeep, risking their lives," the star wrote.

"Just days before, I had been having a moment where I feared for humanity. Where it seemed we were more interested in capturing a moment than helping a soul in need. My fears were put to rest, by the quick thinking and compassionate actions of the Good Samaritans that helped me, the fast acting EMT workers and trauma staff and Huntington Memorial hospital and by the overwhelming outpouring of support that I've received from people all over the world," she said.

Ford's friend Claudia Jordan, a former star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, had shared a photo June 30 from the scene of the crash. She told her followers it was a "miracle" Ford survived the incident.

"She was involved in a horrific accident that could have easily taken her life," Jordan wrote. "She's injured FOR REAL. She doesn't even remember this as she has a huge gash in her head and blood on the brain."

Ford's rep confirmed to Us Weekly July 1 that Ford "sustained serious head injuries" in a car crash June 28.

"An 18-wheeler merged into her lane, clipping her back right tire as she exited Brand/Central Avenue," the rep said. "The violent impact sent her 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited into a tailspin and the vehicle flipped three times before landing upside down."

Ford is known for the Bravo series Blood, Sweat & Heels and The Millionaire Matchmaker.