Lea Michele celebrates at star-studded engagement party

Lea Michele and her fiancé were fêted by family and friends Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Lea Michele celebrated her engagement to Zandy Reich at a star-studded party.

The 31-year-old actress and Reich were fêted by family and friends Saturday after getting engaged in April after about a year of dating.

Michele's fellow Glee alum Becca Tobin and former Scream Queens co-stars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd were among the celebrity guests. Michele shared a photo with Roberts and Lourd on Twitter.

"Chanels forever," she captioned the picture, referencing their Scream Queens characters.

Younger star Hilary Duff, High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale and The Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler were also in attendance. Michele posted a snapshot with Duff and Sigler on Instagram Stories.

"@hilaryduff @jamielynnsigler," she wrote.

Michele voiced her love and gratitude in a post Sunday on Instagram Stories.

"The outpouring of love from our friends and family who showed up for us today and threw us the most epic and beautiful engagement party we could have ever asked for was truly so incredible... z and I love you all and are forever grateful," she wrote.

Michele and Reich got engaged April 28 in the Hamptons. The actress showed off her four-carat diamond engagement ring during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live the next month.