Chrissy Teigen (L), pictured with John Legend, said she stormed off the set of the singer's "Green Light" music video. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen says she once had a "jealousy-fueled meltdown" over John Legend.

The 32-year-old model and television personality recalled on Twitter how she stormed off the set of Legend's "Green Light" music video during their early relationship.

"Fun fact, I had a jealousy-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an [expletive] out of myself to a large group of people," she wrote Sunday on the 10th anniversary of "Green Light."

Teigen married Legend in September 2013 after meeting the singer on the set of his "Stereo" music video in 2007. Her moment of jealousy happened while watching Legend film "Green Light" with Andre 3000 and several models.

"It began with our friends (john's managers and co-writers and a couple others) talking about how BEAAAAAAUUUUTIFUL some of the women were... and they were!" the star wrote.

"But in my mind they not only were talking about it, they were talking about it on purpose to rile me up. Looking back and knowing how well I know them now, THEY WERE DEFINITELY RILING ME UP AND GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT," she said.

Teigen said she started watching Legend on the monitor like a "psychotic" spider and "conjuring up" conversations between the singer and one woman in particular.

"A few more shoulder touches and laughs with her later, I lost it. Anger turned to sobbing turned to fleeing the set and getting a hotel room. The director (ALAN FERGUSON!) was baffled. Everyone was," the model wrote.

"Anyhow I wish more happened but no. I was just a jealous, angry 22 year old. I'm better now. BUT DONT TEST ME," she jokingly added.

Teigen and Legend are parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone and 2-month-old son Miles Theodore. Teigen posted a cute new photo of Miles last week during her family vacation in Bali, Indonesia.