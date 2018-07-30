Ben Savage, pictured here, had a "Boy Meets World" reunion with Matthew Lawrence who recently became engaged. Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

July 30 (UPI) -- Boy Meets World co-stars Ben Savage and Matthew Lawrence reunited recently to celebrate Lawrence's engagement to Dancing with the Stars star Cheryl Burke.

Savage congratulated Lawrence on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of the pair posing together and smiling during their reunion in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"Congratulations on your engagement @matthewlawrence. So happy for you and @cherylburke," Savage said.

Savage portrayed lead character Cory Matthews on Boy Meets World with Lawrence appearing as Jack Hunter, the brother of Cory's best friend Shawn Hunter. The pair starred in 65 episodes together.

Savage reprised his role as Cory in Boy Meets World spinoff Girl Meets World which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. Lawrence reprised his role as Jack for one episode.

Lawrence proposed to Burke in May. The couple dated on and off again since 2007.