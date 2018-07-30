July 30 (UPI) -- Former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted dancing in box seats at the Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert near Washington, D.C. on Saturday night. Fans seated near the couple took videos of them getting down at the FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Michelle Obama attended another of the Carters' On the Run Tour II shows in Paris with her daughter Sasha. The former first lady danced with Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles Lawson by the stage as Jay-Z performed.

The Carters and the Obamas have been friendly for some time, with Beyoncé singing at both the inaugural dance in 2009 and at the presidential inauguration in 2013. Beyoncé also collaborated with the first lady on the "Let's Move" campaign in 2011 to help fight childhood obesity, and supported the Obamas during their campaigns.

The Carters will be on their On the Run II tour through October 4.