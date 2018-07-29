Home / Entertainment News

John Stamos wishes TV wife Lori Loughlin 'Happy Birthday'

By Karen Butler  |  July 29, 2018 at 10:52 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- John Stamos took to Instagram to wish a "Happy Birthday" to Lori Loughlin -- his co-star in Full House and its sequel series Fuller House.

"Been Jesse to your Rebecca for 30 years. 30 more, then that's it! I don't for one second take for granted your talent, your heart and most importantly, our friendship. Happy Birthday Lori, XO," Stamos captioned a throwback photo of him and Loughlin, smiling together on a boat.

Loughlin turned 54 Saturday.

Actress Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler in the original sitcom and its followup, also shared kind words on social media for Loughlin on her special day.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful friend @loriloughlin, who has the best laugh, the prettiest smile, the funniest dog, and the biggest heart. I love you, Lori!" Barber wrote.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for July 27: Peggy Fleming, Maya Rudolph Famous birthdays for July 27: Peggy Fleming, Maya Rudolph
Beckinsale celebrates 45th birthday with Sheen at goat yoga class Beckinsale celebrates 45th birthday with Sheen at goat yoga class
Fisher, Grant, Russell to appear in 'Star Wars IX' next year Fisher, Grant, Russell to appear in 'Star Wars IX' next year
Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Dana White Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Dana White
Michael Buble's wife, Luisana Lopilato, gives birth to daughter Michael Buble's wife, Luisana Lopilato, gives birth to daughter