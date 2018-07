Famous birthdays for July 29: Martina McBride, Wil Wheaton

July 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French historian Alexis de Tocqueville in 1805

-- Novelist Booth Tarkington in 1869

-- Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1883

-- Dag Hammarskjold, second U.N. secretary-general/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1905

-- Elizabeth Dole, former U.S. labor secretary and U.S. senator in 1936 (age 82)

-- TV anchorman Peter Jennings in 1938

-- Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns in 1953 (age 65)

-- Musician Geddy Lee in 1953 (age 65)

-- Musician Patti Scialfa in 1953 (age 65)

-- TV host Tim Gunn in 1953 (age 65)

-- Country singer Martina McBride in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Wil Wheaton in 1972 (age 46)

-- Actor Josh Radnor in 1974 (age 44)

-- Formula 1 champion driver Fernando Alonso in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Munro Chambers in 1990 (age 28)

-- Football player Dak Prescott in 1993 (age 25)