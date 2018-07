Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Dana White

July 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Beatrix Potter, British author/illustrator of the Peter Rabbit stories, in 1866

-- French surrealist artist Marcel Duchamp in 1887

-- Singer/actor/band leader Rudy Vallee in 1901

-- Tupperware founder Earl Tupper in 1907

-- Former U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1929

-- Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori in 1938 (age 80)

-- Bill Bradley, former U.S. senator and basketball Hall of Fame member, in 1943 (age 75)

-- "Garfield" creator Jim Davis in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Sally Struthers in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Georgia Engel in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor Lori Loughlin in 1964 (age 54)

-- Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship president, in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Elizabeth Berkley in 1972 (age 46)

-- Rapper Afroman, born Joseph Edgar Foreman, in 1974 (age 44)

-- Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in 1974 (age 44)

-- Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Nolan Gerard Funk in 1986 (age 32)

-- Rapper Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, in 1990 (age 28)

-- Actor Ruby Barnhill in 2004 (age 14)