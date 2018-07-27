Report: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra engaged

July 27 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged to be married.

E! News said the 25-year-old singer and actor and 36-year-old actress got engaged this month after two months of dating.

Jonas and Chopra got engaged in London on the actress' 36th birthday July 18, according to People. Sources said Jonas closed down a Tiffany store to buy Chopra an engagement ring.

"[He's] very, very happy," an insider said.

"His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they're all really excited for him. He's definitely very serious about her," the source added.

Indian director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed in a tweet Thursday that Chopra had left his movie Bharat. He hinted the actress left the film due to her relationship with Jonas.

"Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life," Zafar wrote.

Jonas and Chopra were first linked in May after spending Memorial Day weekend together. The couple celebrated Fourth of July with Jonas' family, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, this month.