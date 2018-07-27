Michelle Williams marries singer-songwriter Phil Elverum

July 27 (UPI) -- Venom and Brokeback Mountain actress Michelle Williams told Vanity Fair she has married singer-songwriter Phil Elverum, known professionally as Mount Eerie, in a small ceremony in the Adirondacks.

Williams and Elverum, who are both raising young daughters after the deaths of their partners, met through a mutual friend and Elverum soon moved from Washington state to live with Williams in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"I never gave up on love," Williams is quoted as saying in the lengthy magazine profile. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.' ... Obviously, I've never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately, the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."

Elverum's wife -- illustrator and musician Geneviève Castrée -- was diagnosed with inoperable stage-4 pancreatic cancer in 2015, four months after the birth of their daughter Agathe, who is now 3. Castrée died in 2016.

Williams' former boyfriend, actor Heath Ledger, died of a drug overdose in 2008. Their daughter Matilda is now 12.

E! News said Williams dated Spike Jonze and actor Jason Segel after Ledger's death.