Google Doodle marks the birth of Lyudmila Rudenko

By Karen Butler  |  July 27, 2018 at 7:20 AM
July 27 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle marks the 114th birthday of Soviet chess player and economic planner Lyudmila Vladimirovna Rudenko.

Rudenko, who died in 1986, was the second women's world chess champion, earning the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (World Chess Federation) titles of International Master and Woman International Master in 1950, and Woman Grandmaster in 1976.

She was taught by her father how to play chess when she was 10. In addition to being an exceptional chess player, she was also an accomplished swimmer who was named swimming vice champion of Ukraine in 1925.

The Doodle was inspired by 1960 graphic art posters.

Topics: Google
