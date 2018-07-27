Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for July 27: Peggy Fleming, Maya Rudolph

By UPI Staff  |  July 27, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Younger, author of Camille, in 1824

-- British aircraft pioneer Geoffrey de Havilland in 1882

-- Actor Jerry Van Dyke in 1931

-- Singer/songwriter Bobbie Gentry in 1944 (age 74)

-- Figure skater Peggy Fleming in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor/director Betty Thomas in 1947 (age 71)

-- Singer Maureen McGovern in 1949 (age 69)

-- Wrestler Triple H in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Maya Rudolph in 1972 (age 46)

-- Cassandra Clare, author of The Mortal Instruments series, in 1973 (age 45)

-- Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Taylor Schilling in 1984 (age 34)

-- Rapper Tory Lanez in 1992 (age 26)

-- Golfer Jordan Spieth in 1993 (age 25)

