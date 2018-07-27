Famous birthdays for July 27: Peggy Fleming, Maya Rudolph

July 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Younger, author of Camille, in 1824
-- British aircraft pioneer Geoffrey de Havilland in 1882
-- Actor Jerry Van Dyke in 1931
-- Singer/songwriter Bobbie Gentry in 1944 (age 74)
-- Figure skater Peggy Fleming in 1948 (age 70)
-- Actor/director Betty Thomas in 1947 (age 71)
-- Singer Maureen McGovern in 1949 (age 69)
-- Wrestler Triple H in 1969 (age 49)
-- Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 1970 (age 48)
-- Actor Maya Rudolph in 1972 (age 46)
-- Cassandra Clare, author of The Mortal Instruments series, in 1973 (age 45)
-- Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 1975 (age 43)
-- Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 1977 (age 41)
-- Actor Taylor Schilling in 1984 (age 34)
-- Rapper Tory Lanez in 1992 (age 26)
-- Golfer Jordan Spieth in 1993 (age 25)