Seth Rogen will be guest voice for Vancouver public transit

July 26 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen will be the new voice of public transit in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"Any opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take," Rogen said in a video published Thursday by TransLink, Vancouver's system of buses and trains.

Rogen, a Vancouver native, is replacing actor Morgan Freeman, who was dropped from TransLink's celebrity guest spot after CNN published a story accusing the 81-year-old actor of making lewd comments to young women.

Rogen was recommended for the job by Vancouver Sun reporter Stephanie Ip via Twitter, leading to preliminary discussions about the position on the social media platform.

Yo if they need a replacement now let me know. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 24, 2018

TransLink reached out to Rogen and the Pineapple Express star will now be lending his voice to the Vancouver public transit system.

"He's been terrific to work with," TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said Thursday. "It's great to have a homegrown actor speaking well of our transit system."