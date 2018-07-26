Jennifer Lopez posts family photo from her 49th birthday

July 26 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez gave fans a glimpse into her 49th birthday celebration.

The singer and actress took to Instagram Wednesday after spending the occasion with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their respective children.

Lopez shared a slideshow that included a picture with Rodriguez and their kids. The singer is mom to 10-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Rodriguez is parent to two daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella.

"So believe it or not I'm just waking up from my birthday celebration last night," Lopez captioned the post. "It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends... the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing."

"I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life," she said. "What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers."

Lopez celebrated her birthday Tuesday with Rodriguez and family and friends in the Bahamas. Rodriguez marked the occasion with a sweet post to the Shades of Blue star on Instagram.

"For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year -- to our children, our families, the world -- I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho," the former New York Yankees player wrote.

Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed their relationship in March 2017. The singer said in the April issue of Harper's Bazaar that she's "not forcing" marriage with Rodriguez.