Jenna Dewan: 'It's been a journey' since Channing Tatum split

July 26 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan says it's been a "journey" since her split from Channing Tatum this year.

The 37-year-old actress said in the September issue of Women's Health that she's been "a wave of growth" since her separation from Tatum after eight years of marriage.

"It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself -- my needs and wants as a woman," Dewan told the magazine.

"I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be okay with however that looks," she said.

Dewan is parent to 5-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum, from whom she split in April. Dewan and her daughter are now adjusting to their "new normal."

"I feel I've been on a wave of growth," the star said. "It does look different; it's a new normal, and I really think we'll get used to that."

"It's always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it," she qualified.

Dewan and Tatum met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up, and married in July 2009. The pair announced their split to fans in a post on Instagram, saying they had "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple."

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love each other, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," they said. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."