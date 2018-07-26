Hilary Duff posts new baby bump photo: 'Pregnancy is hard'

July 26 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff is feeling the challenges of her second pregnancy.

The 30-year-old actress said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she's sick of her "weird body" and ready to welcome her baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard," Duff captioned a new baby bump photo. "Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special."

"Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment," she said.

"Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and others how's strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!" the star concluded, adding a rainbow and heart emojis.

Duff is parent to 6-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and announced in June she's expecting with Koma. She answered questions about her pregnancy in a fan Q&A Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

"I haven't done as much for this baby as I have with Luca," the star said of her daughter's nursery. "I'm sure other second-time moms feel me. I love her just as much and I'm starting to get more prepared, but you're so much busier with the first child."

"We have picked out the baby's name, which is super cool and relieves a lot of stress because we agreed on it right away," she added.

Duff and Koma compared bellies in a cute photo last week.

"I win," Duff wrote.