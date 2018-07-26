Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Sandra Bullock

By UPI Staff  |  July 26, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in 1856

-- Swiss psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875

-- British novelist Aldous Huxley in 1894

-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909

-- Movie producer Blake Edwards in 1922

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922

-- Children's author Jan Berenstain in 1923

-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928

-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928

-- Singer Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones) in 1943 (age 75)

-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 73)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in 1955 (age 63)

-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 59)

-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 45)

-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 28)

-- Singer/actor Taylor Momsen in 1993 (age 25)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
