Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Sandra Bullock

July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in 1856
-- Swiss psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875
-- British novelist Aldous Huxley in 1894
-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909
-- Movie producer Blake Edwards in 1922
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922
-- Children's author Jan Berenstain in 1923
-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928
-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928
-- Singer Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones) in 1943 (age 75)
-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 73)
-- Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in 1955 (age 63)
-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 62)
-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 59)
-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 54)
-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 51)
-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 45)
-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 32)
-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 30)
-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 28)
-- Singer/actor Taylor Momsen in 1993 (age 25)