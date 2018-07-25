Report: Josh Duhamel, Eiza Gonzalez split after five months

July 25 (UPI) -- Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have reportedly called it quits.

Sources told Us Weekly the 45-year-old actor and 28-year-old actress broke up a couple weeks ago after drifting apart.

People said Duhamel and Gonzalez's busy work schedules played a role in the split.

"Their work schedules were tough on the relationship," an insider said.

Duhamel and Gonzalez were first linked in February following the actor's separation from Fergie. The pair stepped out together on a dinner date in Beverly Hills in June.

"Their relationship started out slowly, but lately, they are spending more time together," a source told People at the time. "They seem very happy."

Duhamel and Gonzalez were spotted kissing during a trip to Mexico this month.

Duhamel split from Fergie in September after eight years of marriage. He recently starred in the USA Network series Unsolved, while Gonzalez will next appear in the movie Alita: Battle Angel.