Karlie Kloss shows off engagement ring on Instagram

July 25 (UPI) -- Karlie Kloss is giving fans a first glimpse of her gorgeous engagement ring.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram Stories Tuesday after saying "yes" to Joshua Kushner.

Kloss showed off her engagement ring while in Beijing for a photo shoot. She flashed the diamond sparkler in a video as she got her hair and makeup done.

"My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones. This poor make up artist is gonna kill me," she captioned the post.

Kloss also captured screenshots on FaceTime of her family and friends' reaction to her engagement. The star shared the news with her mom, grandmother, sisters Kristine and Kariann Kloss and friends, including Serena Williams.

"The moment you find out your little sister is engaged," she captioned a shot of Kristine.

Kloss announced her engagement in a Instagram post Tuesday morning.

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she wrote.

Kloss and Kushner, the brother of Trump adviser Jared Kushner, have been together for six years. She called Kushner her "ride or die" in a rare post with the businessman in April.