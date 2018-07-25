Home / Entertainment News

Former 'TRL' host Jesse Camp found after being reported missing

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 25, 2018 at 8:33 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 25 (UPI) -- Former MTV VJ and host of TRL Jesse Camp has been found after he was reported missing, The Riverside Police Department in California has confirmed.

Riverside police posted on Facebook Tuesday that the former television star had made contact with a local law enforcement agency and that his family was notified.

Camp was reported missing by his sister Marisha Camp with family members who routinely kept in contact with him stating that they hadn't heard from him in a week.

"Josiah "Jesse" Camp is no longer considered missing. He was contacted by a local law enforcement agency a short time ago and not in need of any assistance. His family has been notified. No further information will be released," Riverside police said in an update on their earlier post about Camp asking for information about his whereabouts.

Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside police said to People magazine that Camp made contact with law enforcement at a shopping center.

Camp became famous in 1998 after he won MTV's inaugural Wanna Be a VJ contest after being homeless. He went on to host TRL and released an album in 1999 titled Jesse & the 8th Street Kidz.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation
'Roseanne' spinoff 'The Conners' to debut Oct. 16 on ABC 'Roseanne' spinoff 'The Conners' to debut Oct. 16 on ABC
Hulu's 'Castle Rock' steeped in Stephen King mystery Hulu's 'Castle Rock' steeped in Stephen King mystery
Demi Lovato hospitalized for overdose: Reports Demi Lovato hospitalized for overdose: Reports
WWE Raw: Stephanie McMahon announces first-ever women's pay-per-view WWE Raw: Stephanie McMahon announces first-ever women's pay-per-view