Former 'TRL' host Jesse Camp found after being reported missing

July 25 (UPI) -- Former MTV VJ and host of TRL Jesse Camp has been found after he was reported missing, The Riverside Police Department in California has confirmed.

Riverside police posted on Facebook Tuesday that the former television star had made contact with a local law enforcement agency and that his family was notified.

Camp was reported missing by his sister Marisha Camp with family members who routinely kept in contact with him stating that they hadn't heard from him in a week.

"Josiah "Jesse" Camp is no longer considered missing. He was contacted by a local law enforcement agency a short time ago and not in need of any assistance. His family has been notified. No further information will be released," Riverside police said in an update on their earlier post about Camp asking for information about his whereabouts.

Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside police said to People magazine that Camp made contact with law enforcement at a shopping center.

Camp became famous in 1998 after he won MTV's inaugural Wanna Be a VJ contest after being homeless. He went on to host TRL and released an album in 1999 titled Jesse & the 8th Street Kidz.