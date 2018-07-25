Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for July 25: Matt LeBlanc, Mason Cook

By UPI Staff  |  July 25, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Revolutionary War Gen. Henry Knox in 1750

-- Artist Thomas Eakins in 1844

-- Actor Estelle Getty in 1923

-- Actor Barbara Harris in 1935 (age 83)

-- Percussionist Jose Areas (Santana) in 1946 (age 72)

-- Folk singer/songwriter Steve Goodman in 1948

-- Football Hall of Fame member Walter Payton in 1954

File Photo by Ray Foli/UPI

-- Model/actor Iman Abdulmajid in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Matt LeBlanc in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson in 1967 (age 51)

-- Louise Joy Brown, the first "test-tube" baby, in 1978 (age 40)

-- Actor Brad Renfro in 1982

-- Actor Shantel VanSanten in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Mason Cook in 2000 (age 18)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation
Hulu's 'Castle Rock' steeped in Stephen King mystery Hulu's 'Castle Rock' steeped in Stephen King mystery
WWE Raw: Stephanie McMahon announces first-ever women's pay-per-view WWE Raw: Stephanie McMahon announces first-ever women's pay-per-view
Demi Lovato hospitalized for overdose: Reports Demi Lovato hospitalized for overdose: Reports
Famous birthdays for July 24: Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Lopez Famous birthdays for July 24: Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Lopez