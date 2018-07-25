Famous birthdays for July 25: Matt LeBlanc, Mason Cook

July 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Revolutionary War Gen. Henry Knox in 1750

-- Artist Thomas Eakins in 1844

-- Actor Estelle Getty in 1923

-- Actor Barbara Harris in 1935 (age 83)

-- Percussionist Jose Areas (Santana) in 1946 (age 72)

-- Folk singer/songwriter Steve Goodman in 1948

-- Football Hall of Fame member Walter Payton in 1954

-- Model/actor Iman Abdulmajid in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Matt LeBlanc in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson in 1967 (age 51)

-- Louise Joy Brown, the first "test-tube" baby, in 1978 (age 40)

-- Actor Brad Renfro in 1982

-- Actor Shantel VanSanten in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Mason Cook in 2000 (age 18)