David Foster's daughter Amy defends his new engagement

July 25 (UPI) -- David Foster's daughter, Amy Foster, supports her dad's new engagement.

The 44-year-old songwriter slammed critics in an interview with Us Weekly published Tuesday after David, 68, proposed to 34-year-old actress Katharine McPhee this month.

"I'm so close with [Katharine]. She's amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can't say enough about her," Amy told the magazine.

"I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It's love," she said. "They are perfect for each other."

David was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. He is parent to Amy with Cook and to four other daughters, Allison, Sara, Erin and Jordan Foster.

Sara, 37, and Erin, 35, had teased David on Instagram following news of his engagement to McPhee. Erin jokingly called McPhee "Mommmyyy" in one comment.

Sara previously told Us Weekly she and her siblings "totally approve" of David's relationship with McPhee.

"We just want someone that's going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he's with someone right now that really does," she said.

McPhee was previously wed to Nick Cokas. She gave fans a first glimpse of her engagement ring in an Instagram post last week following her dad's death.