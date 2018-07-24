'Fortnite' celebrates birthday with new challenges, cake cosmetic set

July 24 (UPI) -- Fortnite launched a new patch Tuesday that adds special items and challenges in celebration of the online shooter game's first birthday.

The birthday celebration, arriving as part of patch 5.10, allows players to find birthday cakes scattered around the island and take part in special challenges and quests that will unlock a cake cosmetic set.

Next to the cakes, players can find consumables that heal and provide shields.

Fortnite's Battle Bus also got a birthday-themed makeover that includes streamers, a trail of balloons and a giant candle.

Other updates that came with 5.10 include the return of the Playground mode and the addition of the Compact SMG to the Battle Royale mode.

Fortnite entered Season 5 earlier in July, which introduced new areas to the island including a desert outpost region and a new golf cart vehicle.