Former 'TRL' host Jesse Camp reported missing

July 24 (UPI) -- Former MTV VJ and host of TRL Jesse Camp has been reported missing by his sister Marisha Camp with the The Riverside Police Department in California handling the investigation.

Camp was reported as a missing person on Thursday with family members who routinely keep in contact with the former television star stating that they haven't from him in a week.

Riverside police posted on Facebook Monday multiple photos of Camp, 38, during his time on MTV and a more recent mugshot.

Riverside police also noted that there does not appear to be anything suspicious in relation to Camp's disappearance at this time outside of the fact that he has ceased contact with family and friends.

He was last seen in the city of Fontana, Calif.

Camp became famous in 1998 after he won MTV's inaugural Wanna Be a VJ contest after being homeless. He went on to host TRL and released an album in 1999 titled Jesse & the 8th Street Kidz.