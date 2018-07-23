Taylor Swift celebrates 'best friend' Selena Gomez's 26th birthday

July 23 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is celebrating "best friend" and fellow singer Selena Gomez's 26th birthday.

The 28-year-old pop star wished Gomez a happy birthday in a post Sunday on Instagram Stories.

Swift is in the midst of her Reputation tour and wasn't able to spend Gomez's birthday with her in person. She marked the occasion anyway by baking the former Disney Channel star a pink birthday cake.

"Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend's bday?" Swift captioned a photo of the cake. "I mean I could but why would I want 2."

Former Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr and singer Grace VanderWaal also wished Gomez a happy birthday online.

"Happy Birthday beautiful @selenagomez," Kerr wrote on Instagram.

VanderWaal appeared to attend a surprise party for Gomez in Los Angeles.

"huge HAPPY BIRTHDAY TODAY 4 SELENA!!!!!!!!!! Thank for everything I hope you have the best day bebegurllllllll," she captioned a photo of the "Wolves" singer.

Swift and Gomez are close friends who collaborated on Swift's "Bad Blood" music video in 2015. Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, told Entertainment Tonight in May that Swift has "always been there" for Gomez.

"What I love about that friendship is it's so solid, and with Taylor, I feel like they can tell each other anything, and it will be an honest, in-your-best-interest kind of relationship," Teefey said. "It's not about anything else, and it's one you don't just find out here."

"They came up together, they just have never parted, so it's really a true friendship," she added.