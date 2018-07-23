Home / Entertainment News

Pusha T marries longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams

By Karen Butler  |  July 23, 2018 at 7:37 AM
July 23 (UPI) -- Rapper and music executive Pusha T married his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach during the weekend.

People magazine said Pharrell Williams served as best man, and Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Fabolous, The Dream and Trey Songz were among the guests at Saturday's service.

Brides.com published photos of the happy couple Sunday.

Pusha looked dapper in a tuxedo with a white jacket, black pants and black bow tie, while Williams stunned in a sleeveless, white, lace gown with a floral motif, low-cut neckline and a simple, floor-length veil.

The couple announced their engagement two summers ago after 11 years of dating.

E! News said Pusha is the president of Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music record label.

