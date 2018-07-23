Katharine McPhee shows off engagement ring on Instagram

July 23 (UPI) -- Katharine McPhee is giving fans a first glimpse of her engagement ring.

The 34-year-old singer and actress shared a photo of her diamond sparkler Saturday on Instagram following her engagement to 68-year-old musician David Foster.

McPhee got engaged to Foster this month during a trip to Italy. Her dad, Daniel McPhee, died just two weeks later.

"It's been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support," the star wrote. "My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation."

"My love wisely said to me the other day that 'death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.' So today we're celebrating life and not forgetting love," she said.

McPhee had announced her dad's death in a post last week. She remembered her dad as a caring person and her "biggest champion."

"He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same," the star wrote. "I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts."

McPhee is known for playing Karen Cartwright on Smash and Paige Dineen on Scorpion. She released her fifth studio album, I Fall in Love Too Easily, in November.