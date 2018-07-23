Jana Kramer says baby No. 2 is a boy: 'We were shocked'

July 23 (UPI) -- Jana Kramer says baby No. 2 is a boy.

The 34-year-old singer and actress confirmed on Monday's episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast that she's expecting a son with husband and former NFL player Mike Caussin.

"It's a boy!" she and Caussin said on the show. "We're having a boy."

Kramer and Caussin have picked a name but plan to keep it secret until the day of their baby boy's birth.

"We came up with something that has a meaning for both of us," Kramer said. "I'm really excited to share the name because it is really special for both of us. We told [Mike's] dad and grandpa, so there's meaning with them, too. It just feels great."

Kramer and Caussin are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Jolie Rae. Kramer told Us Weekly she announced the sex of baby No. 2 at a "gender reveal party" with family and friends.

"My girlfriend Ashley called the doctor once the sex came in and she filled a piñata up with [blue] confetti. And then when we hit it, we were like, 'Oh!' Like, we were shocked. It was a really nice, actual surprise," the star said.

Kramer announced her second pregnancy in June after experiencing multiple miscarriages.

"I'm so excited," she told People at the time. "We lost in October and then we did an IVF cycle and we lost in February, so I want to be able to be like, 'Hey, I know it's hard but just try to have some hope.'"

Kramer is known for playing Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill, and has since competed on Dancing with the Stars. She released her second studio album, Thirty One, in October 2015.