Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation

July 23 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith posted a bikini photo during a tropical vacation with her family.

The 46-year-old actress shared the sultry selfie Sunday on Instagram after her husband, actor Will Smith, made her look "crazy" in a video on his own account.

The picture shows Jada striking a pose in front of a large mirror in the cabin of a boat. The star stuns in a yellow bikini.

"Since @willsmith got me look'n all crazy in his Daddy Dearest video ... I had to push some 'counter programming,'" she explained in the caption.

Will had jokingly commanded Jada, 17-year-old daughter Willow Smith and 25-year-old son Trey Smith to perform for his Instagram followers in a video Sunday morning.

"You need to delete that Instagram. It's taking over your life," Jada told Will in the clip.

"No. This is perfect. Your hair is perfect. You're on vacation," the actor responded.

#QualityTime A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Will is parent to Willow and 20-year-old son Jaden Smith with Jada, and to Trey with Sheree Zampino. He shared a video Saturday from a scuba diving trip with his three children.

"I took my Kids SCUBA DIVING today!! Major [check] on my Parenting Bucket List @treysmith0011 @c.syresmith @willowsmith," the actor wrote.

Jada and Will celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary in December. Will explained in an interview with Tidal's Rap Radar podcast this month why he and Jada don't refer to themselves as married anymore.