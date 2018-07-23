Home / Entertainment News

Hilary Duff compares baby bump to Matthew Koma's belly

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 23, 2018 at 12:52 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff says her baby bump beats boyfriend Matthew Koma's belly.

The 30-year-old singer and actress shared a cute photo on Instagram of herself and Koma comparing midriffs.

The picture shows Duff snapping a mirror selfie as she and Koma take a ride in an elevator. Duff flaunts her baby bump in a formfitting dress, while Koma lifts up his shirt to bare his stomach.

"I win," Duff captioned the post.

I win.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Duff announced in June that she's expecting a daughter with Koma, whom she started dating again in the fall.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" she said.

The Younger star is already parent to 6-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comrie. She shared Luca's idea for a baby name during an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden in June.

"Luca thinks Cofont Croissant is, like, the coolest name," Duff told host James Corden.

"When I just refer to it as 'Cofont,' and I'm like, 'That would be so cool, nobody at school's gonna be named Cofont,' and he's like, 'Croissant. Cofont Croissant.' It, like, goes together. There's no separating the two," she said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows
Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson
Famous birthdays for July 22: Selena Gomez, Prince George Famous birthdays for July 22: Selena Gomez, Prince George
New photo released for Prince George's 5th birthday New photo released for Prince George's 5th birthday
Jason Momoa takes 'Aquaman' trailer to Comic-Con, hangs with Zoe Kravitz Jason Momoa takes 'Aquaman' trailer to Comic-Con, hangs with Zoe Kravitz