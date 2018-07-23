Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson

July 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Detective novelist Raymond Chandler in 1888
-- Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in 1892
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1936 (age 82)
-- Actor Ronny Cox in 1938 (age 80)
-- Talk show host Don Imus in 1940 (age 78)
-- Drummer Dino Danelli (The Rascals) in 1944 (age 74)
-- Drummer John Rutsey (Rush) in 1952
-- Musician David Essex in 1947 (age 71)
-- Actor Edie McClurg in 1951 (age 67)
-- Dutch film director Theo van Gogh in 1957
-- Actor Woody Harrelson in 1961 (age 57)
-- Actor Eriq La Salle in 1962 (age 56)
-- Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 1967
-- Guitarist Slash in 1965 (age 53)
-- Singer Alison Krauss in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Marlon Wayans in 1972 (age 46)
-- Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1973 (age 45)
-- Singer Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 38)
-- Actor Paul Wesley in 1982 (age 36)
-- Actor Daniel Radcliffe in 1989 (age 29)
-- Country singer Danielle Bradbery in 1996 (age 22)