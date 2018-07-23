Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson

By UPI Staff  |  July 23, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Detective novelist Raymond Chandler in 1888

-- Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in 1892

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1936 (age 82)

-- Actor Ronny Cox in 1938 (age 80)

-- Talk show host Don Imus in 1940 (age 78)

-- Drummer Dino Danelli (The Rascals) in 1944 (age 74)

-- Drummer John Rutsey (Rush) in 1952

-- Musician David Essex in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Edie McClurg in 1951 (age 67)

-- Dutch film director Theo van Gogh in 1957

-- Actor Woody Harrelson in 1961 (age 57)

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Eriq La Salle in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 1967

-- Guitarist Slash in 1965 (age 53)

-- Singer Alison Krauss in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Marlon Wayans in 1972 (age 46)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1973 (age 45)

-- Singer Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor Paul Wesley in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Daniel Radcliffe in 1989 (age 29)

-- Country singer Danielle Bradbery in 1996 (age 22)

File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
