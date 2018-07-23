Home / Entertainment News

Cardi B on 'sweet' daughter Kulture: 'She melts me like butter'

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 23, 2018 at 1:29 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Cardi B says daughter Kulture Kiari is a "sweet" baby.

The 25-year-old rapper gave an update her baby girl Sunday after welcoming the infant with her husband, Migos rapper Offset, this month.

Cardi B couldn't help but gush about Kulture on Twitter, despite her daughter being fussy. She told her followers she thinks of her baby girl as Kiari when she's in a "mood."

"Kulture is not Kulture today she Kiari with the mood. But o maaann i love my sweet sweet baby," the star wrote, adding a heart emoji. "She melts me like butter."

Cardi B also responded to a fan who asked what it feels like to be a mom.

"Really hard to explain. Its beautiful how fast mother instinct kicks in ...never wanna leave my baby side," she wrote.

Cardi B gave birth to Kulture on July 10 after confirming her pregnancy in April. She thanked friends and fans for their well-wishes in a post last week.

"Thank you everybody for the congrats," the rapper wrote. "It's been a little hard for me to reply back because this mommy job requires full day, all day, all night attention. I love you guys."

Cardi B and Offset cozied up during a doctor's checkup for Kulture last week. The couple confirmed in June that they secretly married in September prior to their highly-publicized engagement in October.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Cardi B
Trending Stories
Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows
Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson
Famous birthdays for July 22: Selena Gomez, Prince George Famous birthdays for July 22: Selena Gomez, Prince George
New photo released for Prince George's 5th birthday New photo released for Prince George's 5th birthday
Jason Momoa takes 'Aquaman' trailer to Comic-Con, hangs with Zoe Kravitz Jason Momoa takes 'Aquaman' trailer to Comic-Con, hangs with Zoe Kravitz