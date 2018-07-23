Cardi B on 'sweet' daughter Kulture: 'She melts me like butter'

July 23 (UPI) -- Cardi B says daughter Kulture Kiari is a "sweet" baby.

The 25-year-old rapper gave an update her baby girl Sunday after welcoming the infant with her husband, Migos rapper Offset, this month.

Cardi B couldn't help but gush about Kulture on Twitter, despite her daughter being fussy. She told her followers she thinks of her baby girl as Kiari when she's in a "mood."

"Kulture is not Kulture today she Kiari with the mood. But o maaann i love my sweet sweet baby," the star wrote, adding a heart emoji. "She melts me like butter."

Kulture is not Kulture today she Kiari with the mood 😩But o maaann i love my sweet sweet baby ❤️She melts me like butter. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2018

Cardi B also responded to a fan who asked what it feels like to be a mom.

"Really hard to explain. Its beautiful how fast mother instinct kicks in ...never wanna leave my baby side," she wrote.

Really hard to explain .Its beautiful how fast mother instinct kicks in ...never wanna leave my baby side . https://t.co/46CgrZLcEf — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2018

Cardi B gave birth to Kulture on July 10 after confirming her pregnancy in April. She thanked friends and fans for their well-wishes in a post last week.

"Thank you everybody for the congrats," the rapper wrote. "It's been a little hard for me to reply back because this mommy job requires full day, all day, all night attention. I love you guys."

Cardi B and Offset cozied up during a doctor's checkup for Kulture last week. The couple confirmed in June that they secretly married in September prior to their highly-publicized engagement in October.