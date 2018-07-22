Home / Entertainment News

New photo released for Prince George's 5th birthday

By Karen Butler  |  July 22, 2018 at 9:45 AM
July 22 (UPI) -- Britain's Kensington Palace released a new photo of Prince George ahead of his fifth birthday Sunday.

"The duke and duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday - thank you everyone for your lovely messages," the palace captioned Saturday's image of the smiling boy, who is wearing a white, short-sleeved, button-down shirt with navy blue piping and blue shorts or pants.

George is the oldest of the three children of Prince William -- the duke of Cambridge -- and his wife Kate Middleton -- the duchess of Cambridge. He is the grandson of Prince Charles and the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

George's infant brother Prince Louis was christened earlier this month. He also has a 3-year-old sister Princess Charlotte.

