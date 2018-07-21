Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for July 21: Josh Hartnett, Juno Temple

By UPI Staff  |  July 21, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Composer Chauncey Olcott ("When Irish Eyes Are Smiling") in 1858

-- Author Ernest Hemingway in 1899

-- Violinist Isaac Stern in 1920

-- Singer Kay Starr in 1922

-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926 (age 92)

-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938

-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943

-- Singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 70)

-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor/comedian Robin Williams in 1951

-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 61)

-- Reggae singer Damian Marley in 1978 (age 40)

File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 40)

-- Baseball player CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 38)

-- Singer Romeo Santos in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 29)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
