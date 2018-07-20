Home / Entertainment News

'Spider-Man' PS4: Norman Osborn hires Silver Sable in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 20, 2018 at 6:56 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 20 (UPI) -- Peter Parker's greatest enemy Norman Osborn hires mercenary Silver Sable to clean up New York City in the latest trailer for upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive game, Spider-Man.

The clip, released Thursday during San Diego Comic-Con, features Peter meeting Osborn who due to his re-election campaign for mayor, wants to eliminate Spider-Man in order to cut down on the amount of mayhem happening around the city.

Spider-Man, already having to deal with a collection of villains that includes the likes of Mister Negative, Electro, Scorpion, Vulture, Rhino and crime boss Kingpin, enlists the help of his friends including love-interest Mary Jane Watson and fellow wall-crawler Miles Morales.

Mary Jane during a dramatic scene, jumps off a skyscraper away from Silver Sable hoping that Spider-Man will arrive in time to catch her.

Spider-Man will release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on Sept. 7.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
BTS: 'Answer' reaches No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders BTS: 'Answer' reaches No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders
Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity
Bruce Springsteen joins Billy Joel onstage during historic concert Bruce Springsteen joins Billy Joel onstage during historic concert
Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role
WWE's New Day on Hogan: 'We find it difficult to simply forget' WWE's New Day on Hogan: 'We find it difficult to simply forget'