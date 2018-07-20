'Spider-Man' PS4: Norman Osborn hires Silver Sable in new trailer

July 20 (UPI) -- Peter Parker's greatest enemy Norman Osborn hires mercenary Silver Sable to clean up New York City in the latest trailer for upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive game, Spider-Man.

The clip, released Thursday during San Diego Comic-Con, features Peter meeting Osborn who due to his re-election campaign for mayor, wants to eliminate Spider-Man in order to cut down on the amount of mayhem happening around the city.

Spider-Man, already having to deal with a collection of villains that includes the likes of Mister Negative, Electro, Scorpion, Vulture, Rhino and crime boss Kingpin, enlists the help of his friends including love-interest Mary Jane Watson and fellow wall-crawler Miles Morales.

Mary Jane during a dramatic scene, jumps off a skyscraper away from Silver Sable hoping that Spider-Man will arrive in time to catch her.

Spider-Man will release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on Sept. 7.