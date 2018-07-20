Roseanne Barr says she thought Valerie Jarrett was white in new video

July 20 (UPI) -- Roseanne Barr addressed her racist tweet about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett in a new video posted to her YouTube page.

The video, uploaded on Thursday, features the comedian smoking a cigarette and listening to someone off-screen explaining how the video should resemble a presidential address.

Barr then yells that she's trying to talk about the Iran nuclear deal and Jarrett.

"I thought the bitch was white!" Barr screams.

Barr's successful revival of sitcom Roseanne was canceled by ABC in May after she tweeted about Jarrett, an African-American former adviser to former President Barack Obama, and compared her to the Muslim Brotherhood, a conservative organization in Egypt, and the film Planet of the Apes.

ABC then announced a Roseanne spinoff without Barr titled The Conners. That show will debut in the fall and star original cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman.

Barr was recently scheduled to give her first television interview following the cancellation but then backed out after changing her mind.