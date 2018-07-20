Home / Entertainment News

Roseanne Barr says she thought Valerie Jarrett was white in new video

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 20, 2018 at 12:16 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Roseanne Barr addressed her racist tweet about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett in a new video posted to her YouTube page.

The video, uploaded on Thursday, features the comedian smoking a cigarette and listening to someone off-screen explaining how the video should resemble a presidential address.

Barr then yells that she's trying to talk about the Iran nuclear deal and Jarrett.

"I thought the bitch was white!" Barr screams.

Barr's successful revival of sitcom Roseanne was canceled by ABC in May after she tweeted about Jarrett, an African-American former adviser to former President Barack Obama, and compared her to the Muslim Brotherhood, a conservative organization in Egypt, and the film Planet of the Apes.

ABC then announced a Roseanne spinoff without Barr titled The Conners. That show will debut in the fall and star original cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman.

Barr was recently scheduled to give her first television interview following the cancellation but then backed out after changing her mind.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity
BTS: 'Answer' reaches No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders BTS: 'Answer' reaches No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders
Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role
'Dragon Ball Super: Broly': Goku battles a powerful Saiyan in new trailer 'Dragon Ball Super: Broly': Goku battles a powerful Saiyan in new trailer
Bruce Springsteen joins Billy Joel onstage during historic concert Bruce Springsteen joins Billy Joel onstage during historic concert