New 'Spyro' to feature music by The Police's Copeland

July 20 (UPI) -- Publisher Activision's upcoming Spyro the Dragon collection titled Reignited Trilogy for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will feature a new remastered soundtrack by series composer Stewart Copeland of The Police.

The announcement was made Thursday at the San Diego Comic Con, where a new main theme titled "Tiger Train" for the game was released. Copeland composed the theme.

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy will also include Copeland's original series soundtrack that players can switch to anytime while playing. Activision released a gameplay trailer featuring the soundtracks being switched around.

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, set for release on Sept. 21 for $39.99, will contain updated and revamped versions of the purple dragon's classic Playstation 1 adventures, including 1998's Spyro the Dragon, 1999's Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage and 2000's Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

"Creating new music for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been incredibly fun and nostalgic for me," Copeland said in a statement. "Seeing how the fans loved the original series and soundtrack was a very heartwarming experience 20 years ago, and being able to revisit that fun with the new game has brought things full circle. I can't wait for players to hear the new intro title track and enjoy the option to play the remastered game to my original music when the trilogy arrives this fall. 'Tiger Train' includes some of my favorite themes from the original soundtrack, which I'm sure the Spyro faithful will appreciate!"